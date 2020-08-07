Homicide detectives investigating after newborn's remains found in Pickering

Durham Regional Police are investigating after a newborn infant's remains were found by Lake Ontario in Pickering Thursday afternoon.

Police say homicide detectives were called in after a woman found the baby's body in the water in the area of Frisco Road and Montgomery Park Road.

Const. George Tudos told reporters at the scene that the woman made the discovery around 3 p.m. Thursday.

"We are looking for any witnesses, anyone who may have seen anything here at the waterfront trail … that they contact our homicide investigators," he said.

Police don't yet know how long the baby was in the water, or how it got there.

"We're still in the preliminary stages," Tudos said.

Police say the coroner has attended the scene, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted in the coming days.