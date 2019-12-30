Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto

Here's a list of what's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day.

Transit:

TTC is running on a Sunday service schedule, with most routes starting at 8 a.m.

GO Transit will also be running on a Sunday schedule

Alcohol:

All LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed.

Major Malls

A handful of malls are open on New Year's Day, including:

CF Eaton Centre: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hillcrest Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Promenade: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Attractions:

Toronto Zoo: 9 a.m to 7 p.m.

CN Tower: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Movie theatres are open

Ripley's Aquarium is open, and hosting a 'sensory friendly day' from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Casa Loma: 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum (ROM): 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Grocery stores

Most grocery stores are closed. Check your local store for hours of operation.