Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto
Here's a list of what's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day.
Most major grocery stores are open, but many will close early
Transit:
- TTC is running on a Sunday service schedule, with most routes starting at 8 a.m.
- GO Transit will also be running on a Sunday schedule
Alcohol:
All LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed.
Major Malls
A handful of malls are open on New Year's Day, including:
- CF Eaton Centre: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hillcrest Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Promenade: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Attractions:
- Toronto Zoo: 9 a.m to 7 p.m.
- CN Tower: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Movie theatres are open
- Ripley's Aquarium is open, and hosting a 'sensory friendly day' from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Casa Loma: 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Royal Ontario Museum (ROM): 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Grocery stores
Most grocery stores are closed. Check your local store for hours of operation.