Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto
Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto

Here's a list of what's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day. 

Most major grocery stores are open, but many will close early

Transit:

  • TTC is running on a Sunday service schedule, with most routes starting at 8 a.m.
  • GO Transit will also be running on a Sunday schedule

Alcohol:

All LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed. 

Major Malls

A handful of malls are open on New Year's Day, including: 

  • CF Eaton Centre: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Hillcrest Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Promenade: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Attractions: 

  • Toronto Zoo: 9 a.m to 7 p.m. 
  • CN Tower: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. 
  • Movie theatres are open 
  • Ripley's Aquarium is open, and hosting a 'sensory friendly day' from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • Casa Loma: 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 
  • Royal Ontario Museum (ROM): 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 

Grocery stores 

Most grocery stores are closed. Check your local store for hours of operation. 

