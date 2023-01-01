GTA hospitals welcome 2023's first babies

Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga welcomed its first baby of 2023 a mere 38 seconds after midnight.

Savreen was born weighing 6.8 pounds and less than a minute too late to share a birthday with her mother Simarpreet.

"We were wondering if she would be born on the 31st or the 1st," Simarpreet is quoted as saying in a hospital news release. "And then she was born just after midnight."

Baby Savreen with her mother Simarpreet, father Amandeep, and big sister Aizel. (Trillium Health Partners handout)

Both mother and baby are healthy, the hospital said.

Savreen joins her mother, father Amandeep, and big sister Aizel.

"This is a great way to start 2023," said Simarpreet. "We wish everyone a happy new year."

Seconds later, at one minute past midnight, North York General Hospital welcomed its first 2023 child: baby Sanjith.

Baby Sanjith, born at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, was the first baby born at North York General Hospital this year. He's pictured with his parents and care providers. (North York General Hospital handout)

A few minutes later, another baby girl named Brook was born to parents Teshanda and Blake at 12:04 a.m. at Etobicoke General Hospital.

Twelve minutes later, Brampton Civic Hospital welcomed its first 2023 baby — another girl. Jasmeet and Yadwinder welcomed their daughter at 12:16 a.m.

Only a minute prior, across the Greater Toronto Area, the Scarborough Health Network welcomed its first baby, another little girl.

Nearly two hours into the new year, Vaughan welcomed its first baby at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital. Baby Rahman was born weighing 6.15 pounds, and is the second child for a Brampton couple.