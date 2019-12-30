Looking to ring in the new decade? Here's a list of places you can go

Hoping to ring in a new decade in style? You're not the only one.

Here's a list of what's open and closed in Toronto, as well as events going on in the city and Greater Toronto Area on New Years Eve and New Years Day.

What's open and closed on New Year's Eve

Transit:

TTC will offer free rides from 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve to 7 a.m. New Years Day

GO transit will also be free after 7 p.m. with extra late night service being offered. GO buses and trains will operate regularly during the day, with early homebound service

The UP Express is free after 7 p.m.

MiWay transit in Mississauga is free after 7 p.m.

Brampton Transit is free after 7 p.m.

Durham Region Transit is free after 8 p.m.

Alcohol

All LCBO stores are open and operating on extended hours. Check your local shop for exact times.

All Beer Store locations close at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Mall hours

CF Sherway Gardens: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dufferin Mall: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Hillcrest Mall: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Promenade: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m

Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Scarborough Town Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Square One Shopping Centre: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grocery stores

Most major grocery stores are open, but many will close early. Check your local stores for details.

What's open and closed on New Year's Day

Transit:

TTC is running on a Sunday service schedule, with most routes starting at 8 a.m.

GO Transit will also be running on a Sunday schedule

Alcohol:

All LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed.

Major Malls

A handful of malls are open on New Year's Day, including:

CF Eaton Centre: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hillcrest Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Promenade: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Attractions:

Toronto Zoo: 9 a.m to 7 p.m.

CN Tower: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Movie theatres are open

Ripley's Aquarium is open, and hosting a 'sensory friendly day' from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Casa Loma: 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum (ROM): 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Grocery stores

Most grocery stores are closed. Check your local store for hours of operation.

NYE events in the city and GTA

Nathan Phillips Square

Planning to ring in the new year at Nathan Phillips Square ? Toronto's annual celebration will feature live musical performances from artists Zaki Ibrahim and Nana Zen, circus arts, skating, and a fireworks display. The event begins at 8:30 p.m. and is all ages and alcohol free.

ROM

The ROM is holding a special party starting at 9 p.m., featuring performances from singer-songwriter Jully Black. The museum is offering access to special exhibitions after dark, including Bloodsuckers: Legends to Leeches. Visit the ROM's website to learn more about how to grab tickets.

CN Tower

If you want to ring in the new year high up in the sky, the CN Tower will be holding a celebration beginning at 9 p.m. The lookout level and infamous glass floor will be available to ticketed guests. Food, dancing, music will also be offered, and party favours and poutine will be given out at midnight. For tickets and information about the event, visit the attraction's website .

New Year's Eve cruise

If you're wanting to spend New Year's Eve on the water near the Toronto Harbourfront, Mariposa Cruises will be hosting a party on a cruise ship, featuring a buffet, music, and a sparkling wine toast at midnight. The cruise takes off at 8 p.m.

Toronto Public Library

If the little ones want to stay up late but they're too young to do so, take them over to the Toronto Public Library for 'New Year's Eve at Noon.' Children can ring in the new year with a countdown, crafts, and activities. Check the Toronto Public Library website for locations. The party starts at 11 a.m.

Clean and Sober New Year's Eve Party

If you're looking for a clean and sober party to help you ring in the new year, St. Paul's United Church is hosting one beginning at 8 p.m., featuring food, door prizes, and 80's music. Part of the proceeds will go to the Covenant House.

Mississauga

Ringing in the New Year in the 905? Mississauga's celebration square is hosting an epic party featuring hip-hop artists Jazz Cartier and Shope starting at 8 p.m.The free event also features a special New Year's Eve Jr. celebration between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fireworks round out the night at midnight.

Brampton

If you're in Brampton, the city is putting on a celebration at Garden Square from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 pm. The event will feature a kid's dance party at city hall with Juno-award winning artist Magic! headlining the event.

Ajax

A celebration for the whole family will start at 6 p.m. at the Ajax Community Centre. The event features activities for children, live entertainment, ice skating, and music. The special countdown and balloon drop starts at 9 p.m. For more information on tickets, visit the town's website .

Oshawa