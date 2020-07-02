New vaping rules in effect in Ontario, but some flavours exempt
Products with menthol, mint and tobacco flavours are exempt from the new regulations
New rules restricting the sale of most flavoured vape products have come into effect in Ontario.
The rules mean most of the products can now only be sold at specialty vape and cannabis retail stores, which serve customers 19 and older.
Products with menthol, mint and tobacco flavours are exempt from the new regulations, which came into effect Wednesday.
The regulations also mean vapour products with nicotine levels higher than 20 milligrams will be limited to specialty stores.
Those shops will also no longer be allowed to have indoor displays that are visible from outside.
Health Minister Christine Elliott unveiled the long-anticipated package of measures in February after expressing concern for months about youth vaping.
The measures banned the promotion of vaping products in convenience stores and gas stations earlier this year.
