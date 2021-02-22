'Extra-large' vaccination site to open in Peel region next month

Peel Public Health has converted a field house into an "extra-large" vaccination site, set to open next month.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie tweeted a first look at the Paramount Fine Food Centre's converted field house on Sunday, saying that once the spot reaches full capacity "up to 600 people an hour can be vaccinated."

A spokesperson for Peel Public Health said, "we are working as quickly as possible to open."

Our vaccine rollout is ramping up. This is the Paramount Fine Foods Centre field house, where up to 600 people an hour can be vaccinated at full capacity, slated to open very soon. Residents 80+ will be among the next groups prioritized. Stay tuned for updates in the coming days. <a href="https://t.co/nBrFyk415e">pic.twitter.com/nBrFyk415e</a> —@BonnieCrombie

The site, which was used to host events before the onset of the pandemic, is one of several "extra large" sites Peel Public Health is using to try to vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as the supply chain allows.

"Extra large centres like this will allow us to vaccinate many residents at the same time," said the spokesperson.

In keeping with public health directives, the centre will join other vaccine sites in prioritizing people who are 80 years old and older, long-term care residents, high-risk retirement home residents, and priority healthcare workers, among others.

Public Health says vaccines will be administered by paramedics, community physicians, and pharmacists.