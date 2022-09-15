Toronto police names Myron Demkiw as new chief

Myron Demkiw, a 32-year veteran of the Toronto police, has been named the force's new chief.

The Toronto Police Services Board made the announcement in a news release Thursday.

Demkiw is currently the acting deputy chief of specialized operations command, the board said in a statement. He will assume the role of chief as of Dec. 19 following what the board says will be a three-month transition period.

In a statement, Demkiw said he is "honoured to be the next chief," and thanked the city.

"I am honoured to be the next Chief of the Toronto Police Service. I am deeply invested in the city of Toronto and its people, and I am committed to the integrity and success of the Toronto Police Service," he said.

Demkiw also said he is reserving further comment out of respect for anyone who is grieving after the shooting death of Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong earlier this week.

I'm honoured to be the next Chief <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoPolice</a>, effective Dec. 19. Thanks <a href="https://twitter.com/TPSBoard?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPSBoard</a> for your confidence & also to my colleagues, sworn & civilian. Out of respect for our grieving members, I am reserving further comment at this time. Thank you Toronto. I look forward to serving. —@TPSMyronDemkiw

Board Chair Jim Hart called Demkiw a "dedicated public servant" who is "committed to building and enhancing trust with the diverse communities we serve."

"The Board is impressed with Chief Designate Demkiw's wealth of international policing expertise, including in the areas of gun and gang violence and counterterrorism, along with a commitment to continued reform and modernization of Canada's largest municipal police service," Hart said.

Acting chief James Ramer will continue in the top job until Demkiw takes over, the board said.

In a statement on Twitter, Ramer said he is "extremely pleased" that Demkiw is taking over.

"He is the right choice and will serve our city with distinction and the highest levels of integrity and professionalism," he said.

In his current role as acting deputy chief of specialized operations command, Demkiw oversees over 1,200 officers and 900 civilian members, according to the news release. Police say specialized operations command is comprised of the force's investigative squads, a host of specialized units as well as court services.

Prior to that assignment, Demkiw was a staff superintendent who oversaw "corporate risk management" — which includes professional standards — and before that detective services, which includes investigative units like the homicide squad, the guns and gangs task force, and the hold-up squad.