2 dead, 3 others hurt after train and van collide in New Tecumseth, Ont.

Two people are dead after what Ontario Provincial Police say was "a serious collision overnight involving a passenger vehicle and a train" in the Town of New Tecumseth.

Just after 11 p.m. on Thursday members of the Nottawasaga Detachment responded to the 5th Line of New Tecumseth, approximately 100 kilometres from Toronto, for a serious collision, OPP said.

OPP Const. Cindy Jacome told CBC News there were five occupants in the passenger vehicle. Police previously said there were four occupants.

Jacome said one passenger was confirmed dead at the scene while four were transported to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries, one of whom has since died.

Police said the names of the victims are being withheld until next of kin are notified.

No charges have been laid as police continue to investigate the cause.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.