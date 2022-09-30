Accused in stabbing death of Vaughan woman is distant relative, family members say

A man charged in the stabbing death of a woman in Vaughan is a distant relative, according to family members who spoke to CBC Toronto.

York Regional Police have charged Ahmad Shekeb Askarzada, 43, with first-degree murder and arson in the death of Naheed Askaryar, 64. Askarzada was arrested and charged on Thursday.

Askaryar was found in a home near Parktree Drive and Lucena Crescent on Friday, Sept. 23. Police were called at about 7:45 p.m. to help Vaughan firefighters following a report of a fire there.

Officers found Askaryar unresponsive. She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead. According to a post-mortem examination, the cause of death was stab wounds.

Initially, police charged her husband with first-degree murder and arson, but they withdrew the charges against him on Thursday, the same day that they charged the man now accused..

In a news release on Thursday, police said new information from the community helped them uncover additional evidence that led to the arrest.

Family members said the distant relative didn't live in the area and they are not sure why he was there last Friday.

The husband, meanwhile, was held in custody for several days and had very little contact with his family, according to relatives. As a result, he missed his wife's funeral and did not get an opportunity to say a proper goodbye, family members say.

Family and friends have put up signs in front of the home demanding justice for the Askaryar. Family members say they want a formal apology from York Regional Police.