Ontario introduces strategy to halve timelines for building schools

Ontario's education minister says he is introducing a new process for building schools that will cut timelines in half.

Province has earmarked about $15 billion over 10 years for new schools

Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks to journalists at the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday December 5, 2022. Ontario's public school boards are calling on the province to lift a moratorium on school closures and to finally complete a review – started six years ago – of how those decisions get made.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks to journalists at the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Lecce said Monday the province is introducing a new strategy to build schools faster. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Stephen Lecce says the average time it takes to build a school is between four and seven years, which is too long to meet the needs of Ontario's quickly growing population.

He says the new strategy includes standardizing designs of new schools, to cut down on planning time, and reducing approval timelines.

Lecce says the province will prioritize projects that are "shovel ready," and that have realistic costs and timelines.

Ontario has earmarked about $15 billion over 10 years for new school construction.

Lecce says the last time the process was "meaningfully overhauled" was more than a decade ago.

