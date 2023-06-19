2 charged, over $50K in damage done to Oshawa park named in honour of Ed Broadbent

A teen boy and a man have been charged after a new Oshawa park named in honour of former NDP Leader Ed Broadbent was vandalized less than a month after it opened.

The damages are estimated to be more than $50,000.

Police say they are seeking a third male in connection with the vandalism of the Ed Broadbent Waterfront Park and Garden of Human Rights, 169 Harbour Rd., near Simcoe Street South. The park in Oshawa, east of Toronto, was officially opened on June 1 in honour of Broadbent, a former Oshawa MP.

Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter, speaking at a news conference on Monday, said the damage is heartbreaking. The vandalism to the sign was reported on June 9 and the vandalism to the lighting was reported on June 14.

"My heart is broken and I am disappointed in regards to the vandalism that has happened here," he said. "We're better than this."

The mayor said the park was intended to be a place for conversations, education and celebration.

Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter says: 'My heart is broken and I am disappointed in regards to the vandalism that has happened here.' (CBC)

According to Durham Regional Police, the boy, 16, and the man, 18, have been charged with mischief over $5,000 and mischief under $5,000. Police have identified the third male but not yet arrested him. Police said they don't know if the males knew each other.

Police allege that the males smashed tube lighting on many poles, a camera and a vending machine. Vandals also defaced the sign to the park.

'There has to be consequences,' mayor says

Carter said he would like the culprits to compensate the city for the damage.

"I know that formal charges have been laid, but I have every intention that our city will be looking for full restitution at the same time," he said.

"There has to be consequences. The police do a tremendous job in our community addressing issues day in and day out, but at the same time, people can't think that's the end of it. If that means they've got to come down here with a toothbrush, I guess that's what's going to happen, but we're going to be looking for full compensation in regards to damages that were done."

Carter said the city has tried to contact Broadbent to let him know about the vandalism but has been unable to reach him because he is believed to be out of the country. He said it will take time to repair the damage to the park.

The Ed Broadbent Waterfront Park features an amphitheatre, stage and seating, a network of concrete and asphalt pathway, connections to trails, green spaces, and a Garden of Human Rights.

In a statement after the news conference, Carter said: "Sadly, until repaired, damage to the light poles at the amphitheatre could impact our evening Events in the Park program series and community events and programming this summer."

He described the damages as "extensive and costly." Security cameras will be installed at the park, he added.

In a news release on Monday, the city said the park recognizes the contributions made by Broadbent to Oshawa and his public service.

"The Garden of Human Rights honours Mr. Broadbent's dedication and extensive work as a champion and advocate for human rights," the release says.

