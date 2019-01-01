New laws and rules take effect in Ontario in 2019

The new year in Ontario means new laws and regulations.

The provincial government has made a host of changes to everything from energy to wages for workers and even political fundraising. Here are some of the new laws and rules you might notice in 2019.

Environment/green technology

A repeal of the previous Liberal government's Green Energy Act will come into effect on Jan. 1 and will reintroduce some energy efficiency and conservation provisions in 1998's Electricity Act.

Regulations remade under the 1998 Electricity Act will include a requirement for municipalities, educational institutions and owners of large buildings to report energy use and a set minimum for energy and water efficiency thresholds.

A repeal of the previous Liberal government's Green Energy Act is now in effect. (Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press)

The Used Tires Program and Ontario Tire Stewardship will also be ending. A new framework established by the Tires Regulation will take their place and makes tire producers responsible for collecting and managing tires at the end of their useful life.

Ontario will also extend the moratorium on new or increasing permits for taking groundwater for water bottling until 2020. The province says it will be continuing its scientific work and policy review of the water-taking framework.

The province will extend the moratorium on new or increasing permits for taking groundwater for water bottling until 2020. (CBC)

Changes for workers

As part of the government's commitment to keep minimum wage at $14 an hour, the province has launched a tax credit for low-income individuals and families.

It will provide up to $850 in a tax credit for individuals and up to $1,700 for couples. Minimum wage will be reviewed in 2020 and will be tied to the rate of inflation.

Rollbacks to the previous Liberal government's policies will now kick in replacing paid leaves for emergencies, illness or bereavement with unpaid leaves.

In addition, the province will roll back provisions that ensured part-time, casual or temporary employees were paid at the same amount as full-time workers. Pay equity provisions based on gender remain in place.

Minimum wage will stay $14 an hour and will be reviewed in 2020. (Robert Short/CBC)

Changes on the road

Most drivers caught on a hand-held device will now be fined up to $1,000 — more than double the current fine. Additional penalties include a three-day licence suspension and three demerit points.

For a second conviction within five years, the maximum fine rises to $2,000, plus six demerit points and a seven-day driver's licence suspension.

More convictions within that five-year period would be an even bigger hit to the wallet at a fine up to $3,000, six demerit points and a 30-day suspension.

Most drivers caught on a hand-held device will be fined up to $1,000. (The Associated Press)

Penalties for having a blood alcohol concentration higher than 0.05, failing a roadside sobriety test or violating the zero tolerance requirements for young, novice and commercial drivers will now be increased to $250 for the first offence, $350 for the second offence and $450 for third and subsequent offences.

There's also a new $550 penalty for refusing to take a drug or alcohol test if you register a blood alcohol concentration over 0.08 or if a drug recognition evaluator determines impairment.

A new penalty for refusing to take a drug or alcohol test if you register a blood alcohol concentration over 0.08 will cost drivers $550. (Shutterstock)

Additionally, the fee to get your drivers licence reinstated after a suspension has increased from $198 to $275.

Changes to the Highway Traffic Act will expand testing of connected and autonomous vehicles in highway, which the province says will open opportunities for new testing and research and development opportunities.

Election finance

Political contribution limits in the province will now match federal contribution limits at $1,600, and starting in 2020 Ontario's annual contribution limit will increase to the federal rate of $25 at the start of each year.

Ontario will rise political contribution limits to match federal contribution limits at $1,600. (iStock)

Politicians will now be able to participate in fundraisers and the province has also eliminated the cap on the amount of money that can be contributed at fundraising events.

Hunting and fishing

Hunters and fishers can expect streamlined licensing with the creation of a single Outdoors Card and one fishing and hunting licence document. The document would have all licences a client has purchased.

The creation of a single Outdoors Card will mean hunters and fishers can expect streamlined licensing. (Radio-Canada)

The government says the move is to improve consistency and to "modernize" the system for anglers and hunters. This includes plans to change regulation and look at improving measures in which hunters report their harvests.