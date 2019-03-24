Toronto developer named new LCBO chair by Ontario government
The Progressive Conservative government made the appointment on April 4 but only announced it late last week.
Carmine Nigro, president of Craft Development Corp., will serve a term no longer than 3 years
A Toronto-based developer has been named the new chairman of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario.
Carmine Nigro, the president of Craft Development Corp., is set to serve a term no longer than three years on the LCBO board.
The Progressive Conservative government made the appointment on April 4 but only announced it late last week.
The appointment comes as the province looks to expand wine and beer sales to corner stores and big box stores.
Last August, Finance Minister Vic Fedeli announced former TD Bank executive Ed Clark would be stepping down as LCBO board chair.
Clark had been appointed by the previous Liberal government and earned a symbolic salary of $1 per year during his brief tenure in the role.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.