Ontario announces $21M to expand hospital capacity in Brampton

The Ontario government will spend $21 million to expand hospital capacity in Brampton, Premier Doug Ford said on Sunday.

Ford told reporters that the money will be spent on the William Osler Health System. He said $18 million will go toward the creation of a new emergency department at the Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness in Brampton and $3 million will go toward expanding cancer care at Brampton Civic Hospital.

The funding means more than 250 new hospital beds in Brampton, Ford said. According to Ford, previous governments did not provide the health care services that Brampton needs.

"There's talkers and doers. We're doers. We get the job done," Ford said. "It's a great investment."

Ford said the government said it announced $18 million in its budget last year to expand operations at the Peel Memorial Centre. The money announced on Sunday is in addition to that amount, he added.

Capacity needed due to population, health system says

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the funding will allow the Peel Memorial Hospital to be a fully functioning hospital.

"This is a significant increase in the number of beds. This is really big news for the city of Brampton and the surrounding area," Elliott said.

"We know that this is something that is needed by the people of Brampton and we're announcing it now, but it's something that we've been working on for quite a long time."

Geoffrey Ritchie, chair of the board of the William Olser Health System, said the money is welcome because Brampton is a fast growing city and hospital redevelopment is needed. Brampton has a population of more than 650,000.

"As someone who was born and raised in Brampton ... I have seen firsthand the need to increase our health care services and infrastructure as our community continues to grow," Ritchie said.

William Osler Health System provides care to 1.3 million people in Brampton, Etobicoke and surrounding communities, the government said in a news release on Sunday.

The health system has five sites: Peel Memorial Centre, Brampton Civic Hospital, Etobicoke General Hospital, a withdrawal management centre and a reactivation care unit.

The announcement comes on the same day that NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is expected to make an election platform announcement and unveil a campaign slogan at a rally in Toronto.

The next provincial election campaign is set to begin officially on May 4 and election day is scheduled for June 2.