City to open new permanent homeless shelter in Scarborough

The city is poised to open a new permanent homeless shelter in Scarborough on Monday and its first residents will be from Seaton House in downtown Toronto.

On its website, the city said the new shelter will have 63 beds, all physically distanced, for people 18 and older who identify as men. The new shelter is located at 705 Progress Ave., near Bellamy Road North and Ellesmere Road.

"Initially, the people moving into the new shelter at 705 Progress Ave. will be coming from Seaton House. Eventually, this shelter will become a resource for people experiencing homelessness from the local and broader community," the city said on its website.

The new shelter is part of what the city calls its George Street revitalization project, a plan that involves the closure and redevelopment of the northernmost block of George Street between Dundas Street East and Gerrard Street East.

That block includes the Seaton House men's shelter at 339 George St. and the project involves the building of a new smaller shelter to replace Seaton House.

Scarborough shelter to provide supports, city says

As for the new shelter at 705 Progress Ave., it has a commercial kitchen, a communal dining and programming room, meeting spaces, a computer lab, a TV lounge, laundry facilities and a pet washing station, the city said. The shelter is pet friendly.

There is artwork created by local artists is in the front, dining and back areas of the building.

An example of artwork at the new shelter is pictured here. The city said this artwork is a mural at client reception. (Submitted by the City of Toronto)

The shelter, which will be operated by the city, will provide the following supports:

Case workers to help shelter residents find the resources they need to get and remain housed.

Employment assistance, including help with job searches or help with research into educational or training programs.

Daily activities to help build life skills, including cooking, money management and budgeting.

Assistance with appointments in the community.

Primary health care and mental health supports.

Daily programming that will include social activities and entertainment, such as games, bingo nights, excursions and picnics.

The city said the shelter is not part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a response that involved the opening of shelter hotels and temporary homeless shelter sites. The city said it had to create new shelter spaces to meet provincial health ministry guidelines for physical distancing in congregate living settings and to provide indoor space for people living outside.

At a Sept. 9, 2020 community information session for the shelter at 705 Progress Ave., the city said it has developed a Seaton House transition plan to coordinate the relocation of people, programs and services from 339 George St. to alternate locations while the street is redeveloped.

That transition plan, according to the city, includes the relocation of people currently living at Seaton House.

The city had said the shelter at 705 Progress Ave. is one of the five sites to which people from Seaton House are being relocated.

According to the city's Daily Shelter and Overnight Service Usage webpage, a total of 7,799 people used Toronto's shelter system on Thursday, May 5. The city says Toronto runs the largest shelter system in Canada, with 101 shelters.

