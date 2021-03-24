New data shows COVID-19 pandemic now 'completely out of control' in Ontario, key scientific adviser says

A new briefing note from a panel of science experts advising the Ontario government on COVID-19 reveals a province at a tipping point.

Variants that are more deadly are circulating widely, new daily infections have reached the same number at the height of the second wave, and the number of people hospitalized is now more than 20 per cent higher than at the start of the last province-wide lockdown, states an analysis from Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table set to be published on Monday night.

"Right now in Ontario, the pandemic is completely out of control," said Dr. Peter Juni, the table's scientific director and a professor of medicine and epidemiology with the University of Toronto, in an interview prior to the briefing note's publication.

He said there is now "no way out" of the dire scenario that's set to unfold over the next few weeks without a widespread lockdown — coupled with other measures, including the province providing paid sick leave to essential workers, encouraging Ontarians to avoid movement between regions, and ensuring residents have access to lower-risk outdoor activities.

"There is no such thing as winning this race with just vaccinations," Juni stressed. "That's impossible."

'Significant delays' until impact on health-care system is clear

The table's latest analysis, first reported by CBC News on Friday, shows new variants of concern now account for 67 per cent of all SARS-CoV-2 infections in Ontario.

Compared with the early strain that circulated, the variants — which are primarily B117, the variant first identified in the U.K. — are proving to cause more severe illness.

The briefing note, since obtained in full, outlines that the variants are associated with a more than 60 per cent increased risk of hospitalization, a doubled risk of admission to intensive care, and a 56 per cent increased risk of death.

By March 28, the daily number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections in Ontario also "reached the daily number of cases observed near the height of the second wave, at the start of the province-wide lockdown, on December 26, 2020," the note reads.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is now 21 per cent higher than at the start of the province-wide lockdown, while ICU occupancy is 28 per cent higher — and the percentage of COVID-19 patients in ICUs who are younger than 60 is about 50 per cent higher.

"Because the increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalization, ICU admission and death with [variants] is most pronounced 14 to 28 days after diagnosis, there will be significant delays until the full burden to the health-care system becomes apparent," the briefing note continues.

"It's important now that everybody just wakes up and comes out of denial," Juni said.

