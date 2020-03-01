Ontario confirms 3 new positive cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 14

Health officials have confirmed three new cases of coronavirus in Ontario involving two men and one woman.

One of the men is in his 40s, the other man is in his 50s, and the woman is in her 70s.

The latest cases are all in York Region. The confirmation comes a day after three other positive cases were confirmed in the province, one of them also in York Region.

Dr. Karim Kurji, York Region's medical officer of health, said on Sunday that one of the patients — the man in his 40s — is the husband of the region's first patient announced on Saturday — a 34-year-old woman. The man travelled with his wife to Iran and back to Canada.

"This is related to travel to Iran," Kurji said.

"In his case, while he accompanied his wife and toddler, he didn't develop any symptoms at all until after arrival in Canada and whilst he was in isolation.

"So we arranged for his testing, which is something that we mentioned yesterday, and those test results have come back positive," Kurji added.

The second case is a man in his 50s, a Toronto resident who is temporarily residing in the city of Vaughan.

"He is the brother of one of Toronto's recently reported cases who had also travelled to Iran, arriving at Pearson on Feb. 25," Kurji said.

The man had been assessed and tested at Mackenzie Health, a Richmond Hill, Ont., hospital, on Friday, Feb. 28. Kurji said the man is in self-isolation and doesn't pose a risk to the community.

Kurji said the third case is a woman in her 70s, from Newmarket, who is a contact of the positive case in Toronto who is believed to have contracted the virus in Egypt.

Today's new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 14.