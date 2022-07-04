Toronto Island home to city's newest beach

Over the winter months, urban geographer and artist Daniel Rotsztain watched as Toronto's newest beach came into existence.

Barges of sand were hauled over from the mainland and trucked to Gibraltar Point to create sand dunes, Rotsztain told CBC's Metro Morning on Monday. His studio on Toronto Island afforded him a close look as workers laid out sand and sediment and erected fences around areas designated for vegetation.

"It kind of feels like when you just moved into an apartment and there's no furniture yet," Rotsztain said. "It's got that new beach smell."

The new beach signals the end stages of a lengthy conservation process that began after a 2004 storm caused so much damage that Gibraltar Point required emergency coastline repairs.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) secured funding in 2016 and construction began on the erosion control project in 2018. In 2021, it was closed down to facilitate the creation of a dune habitat — the project's final stage.

It's been incredible to watch, Rotsztain says.

"Humans are kind of the major factor in geology and forming landscapes and just seeing trucks going back and forth all day making the beach you could really understand the scale of the landscape change," he said.

John Stille, a senior manager of restoration projects at the TRCA, says the beach's official opening and new name have yet to be decided.

For now, he said "it is important that users stay out of all fenced off areas as the dunes and surrounding natural areas are very sensitive to trampling."

Planting in the area will begin this fall and "continue for the next several years," Stille said.

Rotzstain calls the new beach "stunning." Over the weekend, he says he could already see people moving from Hanlan's Point beach to the new one.

"It feels like a distinctly new place," he said.