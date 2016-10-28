Toronto police officers found guilty in 'Neptune Four' case docked 15 days pay — combined

Two Toronto police officers found guilty of misconduct for accosting four Black teenagers nearly a decade ago will lose a combined 15 days of pay for their actions.

The sentencing decision comes just over three months after a Toronto Police Service professional misconduct decision deemed Const. Adam Lourenco and Const. Sharnil Pais guilty of unlawful arrest. Lourenco was also found guilty of one count of discreditable conduct.

In his sentencing decision, the retired inspector leading the hearing wrote that both officers "breached the public trust" but that he was "mindful" of how long both officers "have had this hanging over their heads."

As a result, Lourenco will forfeit 12 days worth of pay, while Pais will forfeit just three.

Lourenco's financial penalty is steeper, the decision indicates, because he was once found asleep at an intersection while driving a vehicle. Years later, it says, he was also pulled over while speeding in a cop car. An open bottle of alcohol was found in the vehicle and Lourenco failed a breathalyzer test.

The case dates back to November 2011, when three 15-year-olds and one 16-year-old were walking on Neptune Drive in the Lawrence Heights neighbourhood.

The two constables drove up in an unmarked van, stopped the teens and asked for identification — a practice known as "carding" that has since been banned across Ontario. One of the teenagers then asked if he was under arrest and tried to leave when the officer told him no.

'Incident had made him feel like a criminal'

"That's when Officer Lourenco decided to single me out and physically attacked me. He grabbed me. Then isolated me. He swore at me and said a lot of provocative things to try to aggravate me and I didn't respond," the complainant told CBC News in 2016.

A surveillance camera captured one officer hitting the teenager and another drawing his gun after the teenager's twin and two friends tried to intervene. Ultimately, the four teenagers were arrested, charged, and strip-searched. The charges were later withdrawn.

WATCH | Surveillance footage captures arrest of four teens on Neptune Drive

2 Toronto police officers face disciplinary hearing after this 2011 arrest of four black teens CBC News: Toronto at 6:00 5:36 On November 21, 2011, a then 15-year old, his twin brother and two of their friends, aged 15 and 16, were heading over to a neighbourhood mentorship program after dinner in Lawrence Heights, where they lived. 5:36

Of the four then-teenagers, who cannot be identified because of their ages at the time of the unlawful arrest, one dropped out of the proceedings. Another, Yohannes Brhanu , was killed in an unsolved 2018 homicide.

Of the remaining two, one provided a victim impact statement, saying he no longer trusts police. On March 15, he told a sentencing hearing hearing "the incident had made him feel like a criminal but he hadn't done anything wrong" and that as a result he no longer "[relies] on his rights when interacting with police."

When the decision was first reached in January, the teenagers' lawyer, Jeff Carolin, expressed disappointment in the fact that the hearing officer "did not find any indications of racially biased actions on the part of any of the parties."

In a statement, Carolin said, "This is part of a broader pattern, which demonstrates that justice in cases involving systemic racism is not easily found inside courtrooms."

He said for his clients, "this doesn't feel like vindication."

Either party may choose to appeal the decision.