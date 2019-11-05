Needle found in Halloween candy, police now investigating

Barrie police have issued a warning after a two-inch sewing needle was found embedded in a child's Halloween candy.

Police said in a news release that a mother contacted them Monday afternoon to say her child bit into a chocolate bar with a needle inside.

"The child was not injured, but the potential for injury was certainly a possibility," investigators said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Police say the child went to homes in the Raymond Crescent and Serena Lane area and also on Danielle Crescent and Catherine Drive in Barrie.

"An examination of the packaging could not determine if the needle was inserted prior to packaging or afterwards," police said. "The chocolate bar has been seized by police and the investigation remains ongoing."

Investigators say they don't have any suspects, but are urging parents whose children also trick-or-treated in those areas to have a second look at their child's candy and make sure it's safe to eat.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Barrie police or Crime Stoppers.