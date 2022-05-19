Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath tests positive for COVID-19

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has tested positive for COVID-19 just two weeks ahead of the provincial election. 

Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner also tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday night

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath waves from her campaign bus as she announces her party’s northern platform at Bell Park in Sudbury, Ont., on May 9. The leader has tested positive for COVID-19 just two weeks ahead of the provincial election.  (Gino Donato/The Canadian Press)

Horwath said she tested positive on a rapid test this morning.

"Like many others in this pandemic, this morning I tested positive for COVID-19," Horwath said in a tweet Thursday morning. 

"We're doing our best to keep everyone safe."

Her diagnosis comes at the halfway mark of the provincial election campaign and a day after Mike Schreiner, the leader of the Green Party of Ontario, tested positive for COVID-19.

Horwath said in a statement that she will have to make some adjustments, but will "continue to connect with people however I can."

She was scheduled to make an announcement in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., today, but is now campaigning remotely from a hotel in Ottawa while following public health advice.

Horwath will miss a campaign tour with scheduled stops in several cities in northern Ontario in the coming days as the province's current public health rules require that people isolate for five days after COVID-19 symptoms first appear or after a positive test result, whichever comes first.

With files from The Canadian Press

