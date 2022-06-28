Ontario NDP to name interim leader, set leadership contest rules

Ontario's NDP is set to name an interim leader later today to replace Andrea Horwath and the party is expected to select a longtime Toronto caucus member.

A party source told CBC News in mid-June that all 31 caucus members had recommended Toronto-Danforth MPP Peter Tabuns for the role of interim leader. Tabuns was first elected in 2006 and has served as the NDP's critic for various portfolios, including energy and environment.

The party's provincial council is set to vote on the recommendation today and is also expected to set some rules for the leadership contest.

Horwath led the NDP since 2009, and saw the party rise from third party to Official Opposition status in 2018 with 40 seats, but while the New Democrats remain in Opposition after the June 2 election, their seat count was diminished to 31.

She announced on election night that she would step down, saying it is time for her to pass the torch, and has since hinted she may be considering a bid to become mayor of Hamilton.

Several NDP caucus members have said they are considering potential bids for the party's leadership, including Laura Mae Lindo, who represents Kitchener Centre, Marit Stiles, who represents Davenport, and Wayne Gates, who represents Niagara Falls.