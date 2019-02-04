New leaked documents show PC health-care changes 'done deal, ' NDP leader says

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath leaked new documents on Monday that she says reveal more details of the Progressive Conservative government's plan to reshape Ontario's health care plan.

High ranking officials received confidential information of the Doug Ford government's planned changes to Ontario's health-care system, Horwath said.

The NDP Leader said the documents she obtained show front-line care would be managed through a bid system, which will have "expression of interest" due in March, if the legislation were approved.

Horwath said the changes would give the PC government "unprecedented power to farm out" services to private sector entities.

Last week the NDP released a draft version of upcoming PC health-care legislation, which would dissolve the province's Local Health Integration Networks (LHIN) and create a "super agency" to oversee the health system.

The NDP accused the government of trying to create a "two-tier" private health system in Ontario, but Health Minister Christine Elliott denied that, maintaining the PC government is committed to strengthening the province's health system.

Elliott is set to hold her own news conference at 12:30 p.m. in response to Horwath's announcement.