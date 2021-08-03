NDP calls on Ontario to mandate rapid tests for education workers as parents await back-to-school plan
Premier says back-to-school plan will be released this week
Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to hold a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch it live in this story.
The Ontario NDP is calling on the province to require education workers who are not fully vaccinated to take rapid COVID-19 tests when students head back to school in the fall.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says it should be necessary for front line staff in schools to regularly get tested before going to work in order to reduce COVID-19 cases and avoid more shutdowns. Horwath said health-care workers not yet vaccinated should also be required to take a rapid test.
"We have to do everything we possibly can to protect our progress in the fight against COVID-19 — to end the illness and loss of life, make this school year as normal as we can, and help businesses to stay open this time around," Horwath said in a statement.
The NDP's call comes as parents across the province await the government's official back-to-school plan, which Premier Doug Ford has promised will be released this week, though a date hasn't been specified.
The plan was originally set to be delivered in July. Students under 12 remain at high risk of contracting COVID-19 because they're ineligible for the vaccine, and hundreds of schools across the province saw outbreaks during the previous waves of the virus.
Ford has said his government will make sure students are back in school in-person at the beginning of September. He has also said the school reopening plan will include increased safety protocols, but has so far been scant on details.
The Registered Nurses Association of Ontario says nurses are "gravely concerned" about the lack of information on Ontario's school reopening plan.
In an open letter sent to Ford last week, the group said the plan should include improved ventilation, mandatory indoor masking, mandatory vaccination of teachers and smaller class sizes.
