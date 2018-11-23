Ontario NDP demands review of Hearn generating plant sale

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) said it could only sell the Hearn generating station for $16 million because it stands on contaminated land — but it previously sold a Mississauga plant for much, much more.

OPG, a commercial company that's 100 per cent owned by the province,​ sold the 177-acre Lakeview lands in Mississauga to developers for $275 million in March, even though that land was also contaminated.

That discrepancy has sparked the provincial NDP to call for an independent appraisal of the Hearn deal on Friday. MPP Peter Tabuns calls the deal "fishy" in a news release.

"Are Ontarians getting ripped off, here?" he said.

OPG announced late Thursday that it sold the Hearn, a massive former power station in Toronto's redeveloping Port Lands area, to Studios of America Limited Partnership, the building's long-term tenant.

Neal Kelly, OPG's spokesperson, said the brownfield site would need a large amount of remediation before it could be transformed into something more valuable, like residential land.

"That market value of $16 million was determined by an independent external evaluation that we did with [Studios of America Limited Partnership," Kelly said, noting the two sides agreed in principle to the sale in 2016 and finalized it this week.

However, the Lakeview lands also needed remediation work.

The NDP, meanwhile, points out the province sold off an old 11-acre LCBO HQ for $260 million just two years ago, although that site is closer to Toronto's downtown core.

City officials disappointed with sale

Meanwhile, both Mayor John Tory and Coun. Paula Fletcher, who represents the area, have also expressed dismay that the city wasn't consulted on the sale.

Tory told reporters Thursday that he had asked the previous Liberal government about acquiring the site, noting the Hearn is a heritage building, but the city wasn't offered the chance to buy it after that request.

Tory said he learned about the sale at the same time as the public.

"We were not consulted on it," he said.

Fletcher called the sale "bitterly disappointing" for the future of the Port Lands, which the city envisions as a second downtown featuring both affordable housing and park space.