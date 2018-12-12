NDP wants RCMP to probe allegation Ford's office asked OPP for 'camper type vehicle'

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is calling on the RCMP to investigate an allegation that Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office asked the provincial police force to buy him a specialized "camper type vehicle."

The alleged request is detailed in a letter sent by Brad Blair, the interim commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police, to ombudsman Paul Dubé.

In the letter, Blair alleges that Dean French, Ford's chief of staff, wanted the OPP to buy the vehicle, have it modified to specifications set by the premier's office, and keep the costs off the provincial books.

On Wednesday, Horwath also demanded that the Ontario government create a new committee to look into what role Ford played in the appointment of the next provincial police commissioner, Toronto police Supt. Ron Taverner — a close friend of the Ford family.

She said Taverner's appointment "cannot go ahead under this cloud of suspicion."

Horwath said police forces must be free of real or perceived political influences.

"That is why I'm calling for the creation of a select committee of the legislature, a committee with equal representation from government and non-government MPPs and the full power to call witnesses and subpoena any relevant documents," she told reporters on Wednesday.

Horwath also appealed to Taverner directly, asking himself to delay assuming control of the OPP.