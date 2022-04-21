Ontario NDP promises to cover prescription birth control under OHIP if elected

The Ontario NDP is promising that the province would fully cover prescription contraception if the party wins the June 2 election.

Leader Andrea Horwath says people are struggling with a high cost of living, and shouldn't have to shell out $30 a month for birth control.

Horwath says her plan would cover all prescription contraception, including emergency birth control such as Plan B, the pill, intrauterine devices, implants, shots, patches and rings.

OHIP already covers vasectomies and tubal ligations.

She didn't divulge the price tag for the plan, but says the NDP will be releasing a fully costed platform.

Horwath says she will have more announcements to make about pharmacare during the election campaign.