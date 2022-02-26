After a third incident this month involving students performing a Nazi salute within the Toronto District School Board, a Jewish advocacy group is saying more effort is needed to root out antisemitism in schools.

B'nai Brith Canada said students at Pleasant Public School in North York performed the Hitler salute in class, targeting a Jewish teacher in a Grade 6 classroom.

The group said the victim, a substitute teacher who regularly works at the school, was approached in the classroom by two male students who performed the salute and kept their arms raised for a lengthy period despite the teacher's request to stop.

"We commend principal [Brian] Fong and staff … for acting swiftly in response to this horrifying incident," B'nai Brith Canada's CEO Michael Mostyn said in a statement.

"That being said, it is clear that antisemitism is a systemic problem within TDSB schools, and it will take considerably more effort from government, Jewish groups and the TDSB itself to root out the phenomenon and ensure that Jewish teachers and students can feel safe in their schools."

On Feb. 17, Valley Park Middle School in North York sent a letter home to parents saying antisemitic graffiti had been found and that three students had performed a 'Hitler salute' in front of classmates. (Pelin Sidki/CBC)

Last week, at Valley Park Middle School , another TDSB school, a Jewish teacher faced Nazi salutes and a 'Heil Hitler' chant from students in her classroom.

On Feb. 1, two students at Charles H. Best Middle School performed a Hitler salute in front of classmates and depicted a swastika .

Impact of hate symbols

In a letter sent to parents, guardians and students on Friday, Fong said it's important for students to be able to understand the impact of hate symbols.

He said the school will be working to incorporate this as a learning opportunity to underscore its commitment to create a safe and respectful environment.

In terms of immediate action, Fong said the school is in the process of arranging a program with Michelle Glied-Goldstein, a well-known and respected educator from Carrying Holocaust Testimony — a Holocaust education program — for all Grade 6 students.

Students will have the opportunity to ask questions during the 45-minute Zoom presentation, he said.

B'nai Brith Canada said that in March last year, the TDSB published a Human Rights Report for 2018-2020, which found that incidents of antisemitism have risen at an alarming rate.

According to the report, antisemitism was the second-highest source of hate activity within the TDSB in 2018-2019 and third-highest in 2019-2020, despite Jewish students constituting a tiny minority of the overall population, B'nai Brith Canada said.