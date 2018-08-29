Ontario cuts natural gas price after revoking cap-and-trade regulations
The price reduction will kick in on Oct. 1, Premier Doug Ford says
Premier Doug Ford says the Ontario government will remove the cost of the now-repealed cap-and-trade system from natural gas bills.
Ford says the change means families will save $80 a year and small businesses will save $285 annually.
He says the government has issued a directive to the Ontario Energy Board that will see the price of natural gas reduced by 3.3 cents per cubic metre starting on Oct. 1.
The Tory government cancelled cap-and-trade last month and has launched a court challenge of Ottawa's ability to impose a carbon tax on the province.
Shortly after winning the spring election, Ford said his government would provide clear rules for an "orderly wind down" of cap-and-trade.
The premier has said that cutting the carbon pricing system will help him lower gasoline prices for vehicles by 10 cents per litre.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.