She didn't have a single lesson on Indigenous culture growing up. Now, she's changing that

Robyn Michaud can't remember having a single discussion about Indigenous history and culture throughout her entire primary and secondary school education — or the first 15 years of her teaching career.

Despite what she calls some positive milestones for Indigenous learnings in Ontario public schools, there's something she says is largely missing — Indigenous educators.

"I learned nothing, absolutely nothing about Indigenous peoples in my Kindergarten to 13. There was nobody around to help facilitate that learning for me," said Michaud, a professor of Indigenous studies at Conestoga College.

"I'm being that person that I needed."

On National Indigenous Peoples Day, Michaud was among numerous educators reflecting on how their culture, traditions and history are being taught in schools and what more needs to be done for students.

Animal pelts hang over a table at the CNE in August 2022, draped with a mural that tells the story of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

"The difference it makes to even have one Indigenous teacher in the school, it's an absolute game changer. Kids need to see themselves represented and also to have people on staff that understand the legacy of colonialism, the legacy of residential schooling and how that's impacted our communities," she said.

Kiera Brant-Birioukov, assistant professor of Indigenous education at York University, said it's an exciting time to be an Indigenous educator and that she feels a sense of urgency for the subject matter.

"The responsibility that we have as Indigenous educators is nothing new, but it's exceptionally exciting knowing that settler Canadians are ready to engage in these conversations," said Brant-Birioukov.

Kiera Brant-Birioukov is an assistant professor of Indigenous education at York University. (CBC)

Residential schools need to be an important part of the curriculum, but they can't be the only discourse and conversation being had about Indigenous history and experience, she said.

"Let's not lose that legacy. But we do need to recognize everything else Indigenous communities are doing," she said.

Brant-Birioukov said efforts to preserve Indigenous languages are an example — something she said is no easy feat when funding isn't sufficient or consistent enough.

Government education strategies

In April, a report from People for Education — an independent, charitable organization working to support and advance public education through research, policy, and public engagement — found the proportion of Ontario schools reporting professional development on Indigenous education more than doubled over the last decade. The numbers went from from 34 per cent of elementary schools in 2012-13 to 76 per cent in 2022-23; and for secondary schools, from 34 per cent in 2012-13 to 82 per cent in 2022-23.

Seventy two per cent of secondary schools reported offering an Indigenous studies course in 2022-23, compared to 40 per cent of secondary schools in 2013-14. On top of that, 14 school boards are replacing the compulsory Grade 11 English course with an Indigenous-focused course.

"We actually have come quite far," the organization's executive director, Annie Kidder, said at the time.

This graph shows 14 Ontario school boards with a mandated Indigenous-focused Grade 11 English course. (People for Education)

However, the report also made the following recommendations to the Ministry of Education:

Mandate an Indigenous studies course in place of Grade 11 English/French at the provincial level, and increase the number of elementary and secondary schools offering Indigenous languages and programs.

Provide dedicated funding for positions in schools, boards, and government focused on promoting and supporting effective programs on Indigenous languages.

Convene a task force of diverse and regionally reflective Indigenous educators, elders and students to support the Ministry of Education and the 72 publicly funded school boards across Ontario in responding to the Calls to Action regarding education. The group says that work should include the co-development of curriculum and updating the Ontario First Nations, Metis, and Inuit education policy framework that was originally published in 2007.

The greatest advice Brant-Birioukov says she can recommend for those seeking to better educate themselves on Indigenous history and culture is to seek literature written by Indigenous authors.

She is hoping more educators, no matter the grade, can incorporate more of those texts into their classrooms.

"It's such a rich way to bring in Indigenous voice into our lives," she said.