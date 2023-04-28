Canada lacks the political will to enforce laws that protect workers, federal NDP leader says

Canada has laws to protect workers from harm at work but political will is lacking to enforce those laws, the leader of federal NDP said in downtown Toronto on Friday.

Jagmeet Singh, speaking on the National Day of Mourning for workers killed or injured on the job, said workers have a fundamental right to go to work and come home safely, and should never be worried about losing their lives at work.

"There are laws in place but there is no enforcement," Singh said at an event to commemorate the day held at Larry Sefton Park.

"Never again should a worker be afraid to go to work and not be sure if they are going to come back home to their loved ones. We need to make that happen," he said.

Singh said workers need to use their power to force employers to follow existing labour laws with the "teeth" to protect workers. He did not specify which laws.

Governments have the power to make work safety a priority and to ensure there are "severe repercussions" if laws are not followed, he added.

At the federal level, Singh said the NDP is working to strengthen existing federal laws.

For example, the NDP is pushing for the Criminal Code to be amended to strengthen penalties for assault of all transit workers, not only transit operators, given a string of violence on transit systems across the country in recent months.

As well, the NDP is pushing the Liberal government to bring in anti-scab legislation, which would prevent employers from hiring replacement workers during a strike or lockout, that would become law by the end of this year.

Canada has 'stepped up' on workplace safety: PM

Enforcement of labour laws happens at both the federal and provincial levels, depending on whether a workplace is provincially or federally regulated. In Ontario, the Ministry of Labour investigates workplace incident or illness, including those that result in death, injury or occupational illness.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, for his part, said in a statement on Friday that the federal government is making worker safety a top priority.

"Established more than 30 years ago, this day invites us to reaffirm our commitment to creating safer and healthier workplaces for everyone," Trudeau said.

"The Government of Canada has stepped up to improve workplace safety standards and practices, including by modernizing our compliance and enforcement regime under the Canada Labour Code, which protects federally regulated workers," he said.

"These changes are helping to ensure there are strong consequences for employers who violate workplace safety standards and put hardworking Canadians in harm's way."

Trudeau also said the government is continuing the work of the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety and has made 10 days of paid sick leave a reality in all federally regulated private sector workplaces.

Lily Chang, secretary-treasurer of Canadian Labour Congress, says: 'Even one death is too much because no worker should die from their job.' (CBC)

1,081 workplace fatalities reported in 2021

In 2021, the Association of Workers' Compensation Boards of Canada reported 1,081 workplace fatalities in Canada.

According to the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board, 242 people died as a result of a work-related injury or illness in Ontario in 2022.

Marty Warren, United Steelworkers national director for Canada, said at the event that workplaces where workers die should be treated by investigators like crime scenes.

"I don't want anybody to go to jail, but at some point, at some time — 1,000 workers a year — it's got to stop. If that means somebody going to jail, so be it," he said.

Warren said it's important for workers not only to know and exercise their rights but also to mentor young labour activists. He said workers fought hard for health and safety laws. and that fight needs to continue for the next generation to make sure workplaces are safe.

'Even one death is too much,' labour leader says

Lily Chang, secretary-treasurer of Canadian Labour Congress, said the numbers of deaths every year include only the fatalities and claims accepted by the workers compensation system. Hundreds die every year but their numbers are not noted, she added.

"Even one death is too much because no worker should die from their job," she said.

"We expect employers to do their part, to keep workers safe by upholding health and safety standards in the workplace and by providing necessary equipment and training. But as employers continue to cut corners and costs at the expense of workers' lives and safety, we know that workers are not being kept as safe as they should."

Canada's unions continue to demand better from governments and employers, she said.

The Canadian Labour Congress chose April 28 as the National Day of Mourning in Canada in 1984 to pay tribute to workers killed or injured on the job or who have suffered illness due to their work.

