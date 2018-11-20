Children share ideas with city officials on ways to make Toronto a friendlier place

A handful of grade 4 and 5 students from Toronto schools shared a few ideas with city officials on Tuesday on how to make Toronto a friendlier place for children.

It was all part of National Child Day in Toronto.

Students from Kensington Community School and St. Barnabas Catholic School delivered presentations to city officials, saying children need to be safe, included and respected.

The children gathered in rows to express their ideas at city hall. They took turns presenting in the committee room, with one child speaking at a time and occasionally all speaking together in one voice.

These public school kids are calling on the city to build more separate bike lanes, support affordable housing, ban handguns, and create more green spaces. (And they did so in the most charming way possible.)

Students from Kensington Community School held up pieces of paper with illustrations to convey their suggestions.

"This is our city and we love it," one said. "But we have a few ideas to make it better," the group said in unison.

Ideas included more separate bike lanes, parks and playgrounds, libraries and community centres for teens. Students also called for affordable housing for families, no smoking in public areas and more school funding in places of need.

"Ban hand guns," one said.

"Discounted prices for kids at museums and attractions," another said.

"Childcare for everyone," yet another said.

Students from St. Barnabus share top six ideas on how to make a child-friendly Toronto with the Mayor

Mayor John Tory said in a news release on Tuesday that the city has declared November 20 to be National Child Day in Toronto as part of new project called Child-Friendly TO, which aims to give children a voice when the city plans and makes decisions.

It's a joint initiative of Toronto Public Health and Toronto Children's Services.

'Listening to children creates opportunity'

Shanley McNamee, Toronto children's services interim general manager, said officials benefit from seeing things from the point of view of the city's youngest residents.

"Toronto is a great place to live and many children are doing well. Most children are born healthy, they have positive experiences in their early years and they enter school ready to succeed at their learning goals," McNamee said.

"However, we also know that one in four children in Toronto lives in poverty and that opportunities to thrive are not the same for all children. Listening to children creates opportunity and improves equity.

"To build a city that is friendly and nurturing for all children, we need to understand what living in the city is like for a child."

Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, noted that children make up 15 per cent of Toronto's population.