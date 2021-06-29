Body of Toronto man missing for 8 months found in southern Ontario landfill

The body of a man reported missing eight months ago has been found in a landfill in southern Ontario — 200 kilometres from where he was last seen, police say.

Const. Laura Brabant, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the remains of Nathaniel Brettell, 57, were located on Thursday, Aug. 26 in Green Lane Landfill near London, Ont.

Brettell was last seen in the Westona Street and Dixon Road area in Toronto's west end on Jan. 21.

In February, one month after Brettell went missing, police said they believed he had been killed — even though they hadn't found his body. They said there was "evidence from the scene" to suggest Brettell's disappearance should be treated as a homicide, but did not provide details.

Officers have been scouring Green Lane Landfill since July 5, after a "development in the investigation" led them to believe Brettell's body may be there.

On Feb. 2, two police officers were injured while searching for Brettell, when a man attacked them with a butcher knife. Then 33 years old, the man was arrested and charged for several offences, including two counts of attempted murder.

In May, that man was subsequently arrested again and charged with second-degree murder.

Police on Thursday would not comment on the state of the remains, but said they used Brettell's fingerprints to identify his body.