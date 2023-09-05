Toronto police ask for public's help finding man missing for 41 years

Toronto police investigators have released a new photo of a man who vanished decades ago in hopes someone might recognize him.

Naif Rashid, who also went by "John," went missing on Jan. 15, 1982, according to police.

In a Tuesday news release, investigators say they believe Rashid went to the Gasworks Tavern, a bar he often frequented, on the night he disappeared. At the time, the Tavern was located in the Yonge Street and Dundonald Street area.

Rashid was born in Israel and immigrated to Canada with his family at the age of 20. He began working as a general labourer, which is how he met his wife. The couple had no children and police say there is no record of him ever returning to Israel.

"The hope is that the news release will jog someone's memory that may know something and will come forward with information," Det. Const. Marisa Hamilton said in a statement.

"Unfortunately Naif disappeared without a trace," she said.

A number of Rashid's family members have passed away since his disappearance, Hamilton said, and his brother is now seeking closure. Rashid would be 76 years old today.

Rashid is described as five feet, 10 inches tall, about 150 pounds with black wavy hair, brown eyes, a black moustache, and a deep voice. He was last seen wearing a brown, bomber-style leather jacket, blue jeans and navy blue long-sleeved sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.