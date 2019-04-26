Ontario judge rules Syrian wanted by U.S. for alleged passport scheme should be extradited

An Ontario Superior Court judge ruled Friday that Nadal Diya, a Syrian national wanted in the United States for allegedly trying to buy fake passports from FBI agents, should be handed over to American authorities.

"I realize, Mr. Diya, that this is not an easy situation for you and this is not the decision you are looking for. But I am recommending you be committed for surrender to the United States," Justice Gillian Roberts said.

"I wish you good luck Mr. Diya," she added before asking Crown counsel to pass on her ruling to the federal minister of justice for review, the next step in the extradition process.

Diya, 46, was then handcuffed and taken into custody.

Within the hour, his lawyer had appealed the judge's decision, and at a hearing at the Ontario Court of Appeal the Crown consented to Diya's release pending the outcome of the case.

He is expected to be released from custody later Friday.

Diya's bail has been set at $1 million dollars, and he's not to possess a cell phone as part of the conditions of his release.

Diya had not been to the U.S. four years when Toronto police arrested him on Sept. 12, 2018, after a request from the U.S. He had just arrived at Pearson International Airport after a long flight from Dubai where he lives.

Under the terms of Canada's extradition treaty, the U.S. could request Diya's arrest in Canada if he was wanted in connection with conduct considered criminal in both Canada and the United States, and if the offence carries a jail sentence of a year or more.

Once that threshold is met, the treaty compels Canada to act.

In Diya's case, the Canadian charges would be "use of a forged document, and conspiracy to commit forgery."

Roberts released her decision after considering the documents and arguments presented by Diya's lawyer and federal prosecutors at a hearing last week.

Superior Court Justice Gillian Roberts hears from federal prosecutor Rebecca Sewell at Nadal Diya's extradition hearing on April 19, 2019 as he listens to the U.S allegations against him. (Sketch by Pam Davies)

Diya used fake Guatemalan passport, U.S. agents allege

Diya and his lawyer declined to comment to CBC News at the hearing, but a U.S document submitted to the court highlights the details of Diya's alleged offences.

Most of the anticipated evidence against him, according to the documents, will come from three FBI agents, an FBI confidential witness, and a special agent with the U.S Department of Homeland Security.

American prosecutors allege Diya used a fake Guatemalan passport to open an account at a Bank of America branch, and tried to acquire more bogus passports with an accomplice to sell to Middle Eastern clients.

Fraudulent passport U.S prosecutors allege Nadal Diya used to open a Bank of America account in Houston, Texas. It was confiscated by officials at the Guatemalan Consulate in Houston. (Ontario Superior court )

Diya and the accomplice unknowingly met with an undercover FBI agent and an FBI confidential witness on numerous occasions between July and September of 2014 in Texas to negotiate the purchase of the passports, the document said.

If the case goes to trial in the U.S.,the FBI confidential witness is expected to testify that he met with Diya and his accomplice on August 14, 2014.

Diya asked to buy U.S. passport, witness alleges

The accomplice told him "he obtained 11 fraudulent Guatemalan passports in the past 18 months and said because his contact had recently increased the price for fraudulent passports, [he] was looking for a new supplier."

Nadal Diya at his extradition hearing on April 19, 2018. (Sketch by Pam Davies)

Also at that meeting, the document states, Diya asked the FBI agent if he could buy a U.S. passport. The agent is expected to testify that he "negotiated a price of 150 thousand dollars," but later Diya through an accomplice settled for an a Argentinian passport at a cost of $10,000.

The FBI confidential witness is also expect to testify he was sent "two passport-sized photographs of Diya, and a photocopy of 10 fingerprints."

Diya, returned to the United Arab Emirates in September 2014 and tried to renew his U.S. tourist visa, but the application was denied, so he is no longer legally allowed to enter the United States.