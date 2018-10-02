'My baby is not going in this car': Mystery smell frustrates new Honda car owners

It's not the usual "new car smell."

A Richmond Hill man is demanding a solution from Honda after he says his brand new car simply stinks.

Todd Boutilier bought a 2018 Honda Civic Sport Hatchback in February. He says after racking up about 4,000 km on the car, it started to give off exhaust smells when he drove in the city, and rotten egg smells on the highway.

"It's been a continuous thing for about 11,000 kilometres," he told CBC Toronto.

"There were many times I went to Honda and they said, 'There's nothing wrong with the car.'"

Boutilier said in July he took it back to the Richmond Hill dealer, and the mechanic confirmed the smells were duplicated.

New fuel injectors were installed in the car and he was told that would fix it, but a frustrated Boutilier says that wasn't the case.

An invoice from August 2018 shows Honda also experienced the smell on a road test. (Submitted)

"We're having a baby in four weeks. I've let Honda know my baby is not going in this car with these smells."

Boutilier says he feels like he is running out of options, because he doesn't feel right about selling the car with its current issues.

"I've said to Honda that I'm willing to throw away eight months worth of payments to go onto a new car."

'It doesn't happen often, but it does happen,' mechanic says

Joe Dagher, an auto mechanic with the online car repair company Fiix, gave the car a preliminary inspection and didn't see anything that was obviously wrong.

"What I can see is that the car is in good shape," Dagher said.

"There's no leaks, visually, I don't see any black soot spitting out indicating there's a problem there. Overall, the exhaust system is okay right now."

Mechanic Joe Dagher says sometimes issues with new cars can take a long time to diagnose. (Talia Ricci / CBC News)

Dagher says a rotten eggs smell in a new car is rare.

"It doesn't happen often, but it does happen," he said.

"It could be from the catalytic converter, because the car is not running properly, too much sulfur in the fuel," the mechanic said, adding it's possible the car could be defective.

"I would have to really spend some time on this car to figure it out."

Boutilier says Honda checked the catalytic converter and ruled it out as a potential cause.

Honda responds

After CBC Toronto reached out to Honda, the company contacted Boutilier again.

Honda said in a statement that it "has received communications from the customer and has engaged the dealership to apply a number of resources to assess the concern and offer the appropriate solution.

"Our customers' satisfaction is of the utmost importance to Honda Canada so we have reconnected with the customer," the statement reads.

Boutilier says he placed this sticker on the back window but won't install the car seat until the smells go away. (Talia Ricci / CBC News)

Meanwhile, Boutilier says the baby room is ready to go, but he's holding off on installing the car seat for now.

"The sticker's on the back window but I'm not putting the baby seat in there, because as long as the car is like this the baby seat isn't going in."