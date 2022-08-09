West end resident wants answers about mound of dirt in parking lot near her home

The parking lot on 404 Old Weston Road was vacant when Davenport resident Noelle Pittock left for vacation in June.

Pittock says she was surprised when she returned last week and came face to face with 30-feet tall dirt mounds and multiple dump trucks in the lot.

"We need more information," Pittock told CBC Toronto.

"The community as a whole needs to be informed as to why this is happening, when it will end, and if this is actually a legal situation going on right now."

Pittock says she's come up short after multiple attempts of reaching out to the city and Davenport councillor Ana Bailão's office on why the dirt pile is there in the first place.

Pittock wants to know who and what is behind large piles of dirt that have been dumped on an old parking lot on 404 Old Weston Road. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

While waiting for answers, Pittock says the site continues to see a steady stream of dump trucks each day, adding extra noise, traffic, and pollution to the area.

"We shouldn't be having to question why sites are being used the way that they are," Pittock said.

Councillor's office says site is 'temporary'

Bailão's chief of staff, Deyan Kostovski, said the issue first came to their attention last week.

"The next day we were in contact with those responsible for the site and confirmed the existence of the stock pile," Kostovski said in an email to CBC Toronto.

He said the dirt came from a nearby construction site, and was regular soil with no contaminants. However, he did not state who was dumping the dirt at the site, or why it was happening.

In a separate statement, the City of Toronto confirmed it didn't issue any building permits to use this property as a temporary site for construction debris or waste.

Coun. Bailão's chief of staff, Deyan Kostovski, said the issue first came to their attention last week. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

Kostovski said he was told the dirt pile was a "temporary location" and that the dirt would begin to be relocated sometime this week.

"I've been made aware that as of today, no more materials will be delivered to the site and starting tomorrow morning, the materials will be hauled from the site."

Kostovski says the removal will be regularly scheduled until completed, and that he "insisted" on getting frequent updates throughout the removal process. He says a water truck and an excavator will be used to minimize the impact of debris on nearby houses.

Pittock says she hopes Bailão's office takes the matter seriously.

"If there is nothing to hide, if this is legal, if there is a permit, if this is a city thing or a ministry thing or a provincial thing, that's fine," said Pittock.

"We just want to know about it, and we want to know about it in a timely manner."