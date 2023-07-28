Toronto musician, poet Mustafa mourns brother's death after fatal shooting

Renowned Toronto musician and poet Mustafa Ahmed grieved the death of his brother Mohamed in a series of online posts Thursday, lamenting the violence that claimed his life.

Over the course of several Instagram stories, the Juno-winning artist known for works including the Polaris-prize shortlisted When Smoke Rises professed his sorrow.

"My big brother, now & then & in the life coming after this, the ground is missing, I have lost the way," he wrote.

"When we shared a room I couldn't handle how little of it was mine, now we don't share a world, and I can't handle how little of it is mine, how much of it you took with you, how much of it I see you in."

Police previously identified 36-year-old Mohamed Ahmed as the victim of a daytime shooting in the area of Sherbourne and Shuter Streets on Tuesday.

Mustafa Ahmed shared this photo with his brother Mohamed, left, on Thursday. (Mustafathepoet/Instagram)

When officers arrived, they found him unresponsive in a vehicle and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.

The shooter and victim may have known each other, police have said. On Thursday, investigators announced they are searching for a 34-year-old Toronto man, who is wanted for first-degree murder.

"They killed my brother in the very community I gave my life to," Mustafa wrote.

"Here's my faith on a platter, it won't return."