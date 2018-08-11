Skip to Main Content
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after woman's body found in Muskoka Lakes Township

Body of Amanda McClaskin, 36, was found early Saturday morning in a wooded area

Police say the body of Amanda McClaskin of Britt-Byng Inlet, Ont., was found early Saturday morning in a wooded area in Muskoka Lakes Township. (CBC)

Provincial police say they have charged a man in connection to the death of a missing 36-year-old woman from the Parry Sound, Ont., area.

Police say the body of Amanda McClaskin of Britt-Byng Inlet, Ont., was found early Saturday morning in a wooded area in Muskoka Lakes Township.

They say she was last seen walking away from her home on Aug. 3. 

Police say a 39-year-old man from Britt-Byng Inlet, Ont., was charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body.

They say the man will appear in a Parry Sound, Ont., court on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.

