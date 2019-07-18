Muskoka Timber Mills fire, 3rd incident of day in Bracebridge, rages all night
The call for the Muskoka Timber Mills blaze came in after 7:00 p.m. Wednesday
Firefighters are still at the scene of a massive fire at the Muskoka Timber Mills that had been raging all night.
The Bracebridge Fire Department said the fire has been knocked down but is still smouldering and that crews could be dealing with hotspots for quite some time.
The blaze at the lumber yard, located at 2152 Manitoba Street, just north of downtown Bracebridge, is one of three separate fires that sparked Wednesday. Around noon, firefighters were called to a fire in a workshop on Fraserburg Road. Then another call came in shortly after 2:00 p.m for a structure fire at the former Bangor Lodge. The call for the Muskoka Timber Mills blaze then came in after 7:00 p.m.
Crews from the Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville Lake of Bays and Muskoka Lakes fire departments responded to the blaze, along with Muskoka Paramedics and OPP.
We’re on scene to support our Firefighter friends, but going to keep our distance. Stay safe! <a href="https://twitter.com/bracebridgefire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bracebridgefire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/GravenhurstFIRE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GravenhurstFIRE</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HLOBfire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HLOBfire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MuskokaLakesFD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MuskokaLakesFD</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/gbtownship?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gbtownship</a> <a href="https://t.co/cJKwFof2JQ">pic.twitter.com/cJKwFof2JQ</a>—@MuskokaPS
Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith described the scene in a tweet as "chaotic," with all the pump trucks on scene shuttling water from a nearby hydrant.
There is no word yet on a cause or extent of the damage.
As of Wednesday evening, there were no reports of injuries.
On Thursday morning, the Gravenhurst Fire Department tweeted that numerous fire departments remained at the scene alongside investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office.
Terrible news of fire at Muskoka Timber Mills. Left planning meeting to take a look. It's a chaotic area with 4 fire departments responding. They are shuttling water. Resist the urge to go look as the trucks are moving fast and need space to get up and down the road.—@GraydonTheMayor