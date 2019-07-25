Police in Ontario are set to give an update Thursday on the investigation into the mysterious disappearances of four seniors in cottage country more than two decades ago.

Ontario Provincial Police have long said foul play is suspected in the missing-persons cases of Joan Lawrence, Ralph Grant, John Semple and John Crofts, who all vanished from the Muskoka area, some 230 kilometres north of Toronto, between 1997 and 1998.

OPP top brass will be at the news conference, set to start at 11 a.m. ET.

In a statement, the OPP said it hopes to "bring clarity and a potential resolution for the community that has lived with unanswered questions and speculation since the late 1990s."

The enduring cold cases have been the subject of two The Fifth Estate investigations, Murder in Cottage Country (2017) and The Muskoka Murder Files (2018). They were also explored in the CBC investigative podcast Uncover: The Cat Lady Case released this summer.

"Cat Lady" is a reference to Lawrence, who was given the moniker by locals in the community of Huntsville who would often see her walking through town with grocery bags of food for her 30 or so cats.

Her disappearance in the fall of 1998 sparked an OPP homicide investigation that took several strange twists before finally going cold years later.

In the last years of her life, the 77-year-old lived in an 80-square-foot shack without running water, insulation or electricity on a rural 27.5-hectare farm outside Huntsville.

After she was reported missing, OPP searched the farm by land and air, and dragged the lake adjacent to the property, but never found any trace of Lawrence.

OPP documents, obtained in court by The Fifth Estate and the Walrus magazine in 2017 and 2018, revealed investigators believed Lawrence was murdered and her landlords may have played in her disappearance, though they never publicly named any suspects.

The landlords were members of a family who also owned several seniors' homes throughout Muskoka at the time.

Grant, 73, Semple, 91 and Crofts, 72, had all lived in properties owned by various members of the family before their own disappearances.

All three men are still classified as missing.