Muskoka cottage owner paid $64K to save it. This is what she was left with

Liz Saunders ambles around the outside of her family's modest summer cottage, near Bracebridge, Ont., contemplating how things went so wrong.

The 900-sq-ft rustic structure, built by her grandfather in 1931, has always been her cherished family get-away.

"It's way more than a building, it's my sanctuary. It's my favourite place in the world. I'd rather come here than go on a trip," the 64 year old grandmother told CBC News.

"To me when I'm here, especially if I'm having a rough time, it just totally calms me down, as if my grandfather is still here saying, 'You're good, you're here. Relax,'" Saunders said.

But lately, things have been anything but relaxing.

She hired a company called Cottage Life Construction to lift the cottage, build a foundation and ease it back down again.

She paid $64 000, never knowing the owner, who said his name was Scottie Evan, wasn't who he claimed to be.

Liz Saunders, 64, says her Bracebridge cottage is sagging after being left in the air for almost five months. (John Lancaster/CBC News)

In June, after he allegedly walked away, leaving the cottage perched precariously two metres above the ground, she found out his real name was Scott "Scottie" Eisemann.

"I Googled him and found out he defrauded a 92-year-old blind woman out of $132 000,and I was gobsmacked. Like, literally speechless. And I thought, 'You scumbag,'" she said.

Saunders has since filed her own fraud complaint with Ontario Provincial Police.

Eisemann bilked 92-year-old woman

In November 2014, Eisemann did indeed plead guilty to defrauding a 92-year-old woman of her life savings, totalling $132 000.

He was sentenced to two years in prison after the judge determined Eisemann had taken the money from the victim for "needless renovations" on her home.

Not long after serving his sentence, Eisemann opened Cottage Life Construction.

Public financial records show he incorporated the business in September of 2016.

Sice then, Eisemann and the company have racked up numerous complaints from home and cottage owners around the Muskoka area, who claim he took hundreds of thousands of dollars in deposits from them but didn't complete the work he was paid to do.

Scott 'Scottie' Eisemann, 51, was previously sent to prison for defrauding a 92-year-old woman out of her life savings. (Toronto Police Service)

The company declared bankruptcy in early March with debts topping $466 000. Assets were listed as $150 000.

CBC News has learned four different Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachments in cottage-country area northwest of Toronto are investigating multiple complaints against Eisemann and his company.

"We are aware of the incidents and they are currently under investigation, so we are unable to provide details at this time, as the investigations are ongoing," acting OPP Sergeant Katy Viccary told CBC News.

She urges others with complaints about Eisemann to contact their local OPP detachment.

Viccary also says southern Georgian Bay OPP charged Eisemann in September 2019 with fraud and false pretences in another investigation.

Those allegations have yet to be tested in court.

Eisemann did not reply to calls or emails from CBC News asking for comment.

Cottage sagging and crumbling

Meanwhile, Saunders says her cottage hasn't done well, perched atop the shifting ground below for almost five months now. Floor joists are listing badly, walls bursting outwards. The roof is sagging.

"It's getting worse and worse. Just this week, a screen popped out because the cottage has shifted so badly," said Saunders.

It wasn't supposed to be this way, she says..

"It's devastating, it's frustrating."

Saunders had spent three years looking for a contractor to repair the cottage's foundation.

This is what Liz Saunder's cottage looked like in 2018, before it was left perched in the air. (Liz Saunders)

Two contractors suggested tearing the cottage down and rebuilding it entirely — an idea she shuddered at for financial and sentimental reasons.

"First of all, a rebuild would cost a lot of money. And a rebuild wouldn't be my grandfather's cottage," she told CBC News.

Then, in 2018, she found Cottage Life Construction.

"'Oh, we love old cottages, we love lifting them. We know exactly what you want, you want to preserve it,'" she recalled a company salesperson telling her.

She signed a contract and paid a deposit.

She waited almost two years for them to lift the cottage.

After it was hoisted, she agreed to pay the remainder of the $64 000.

Work hasn't resumed.

"First of all, it's heartbreaking because I started this project to try and preserve it for future generations. I'm angry as hell," Saunders said.

Rene Langevin holds the contract he signed with Cottage Life Construction. He paid them $14,000 to renovate a washroom. He says he got nothing in return. (John Lancaster/CBC News)

Cottagers paid $14K for work that was never done

Oakville resident Rene Langevin and his wife Pamela have also filed a police report alleging they were defrauded by Eisemann and Cottage Life Construction.

The couple bought their cottage near Parry Sound in 2019.

Soon after, they looked around for contractors to renovate the its bathroom and to build a powder room.

"My wife came across Scottie's website — Cottage Life Construction — beautiful looking site, liked the name, so we had him come to the cottage," Langevin recounted.

"He gave us a very competitive quote, so on the spot we said, 'Yes let's go for this.'"

They signed a $14,000 contract with the company.

It appeared to be signed with the name Scott Daniels.

Langevin says he was promised the work would begin within a matter of days. He and his wife shelled out about half of the money up front.

"He just kept delaying and delaying and never actually started the work at all on the cottage," he said.

Weeks later, Langevin says, they were assured work would finally start if they paid up in full so the contractor could pay for construction materials.

Langevin says they were wary but relented, hoping they would get what they paid for.

Even then, the delays and excuses continued, he says.

"We got some pretty crazy ones, ranging from his wife got vertigo. One of them was there was an emergency because someone's roof had collapsed. He had one where he said his workers didn't want to work because it was too close to Christmas," he recounted.

"We just got a bit of everything. He's a master of excuses, I would say."

Finally in February, Langevin said the couple had heard enough.

They wanted their $14,000 back.

Scottie, as they knew him, drove to their home and gave them a cheque.

Liz Saunders is seen with her grandfather in this 1960 photo at the Bracebridge, Ont., cottage he built in 1931. (Saunders family)

It bounced, according to Langevin.

By then, Cottage Life Construction was insolvent and seeking bankruptcy protection.

The bankruptcy records revealed that Langevin had been dealing with Scott Eisemann, not a Scott Daniels.

They immediately Googled his real name.

"So, pretty unsettling information, and clearly, had we ... known about that information, we would never have thought of using Scottie," Langevin said..

"As people say, he has the gift of the silver tongue, but he's going to take your money and not do the work," he added.

Langevin and his wife found another contractor to renovate their bathroom. Overall, they've shelled out $30,000 for it, including the $14,000 they paid Eisemann.

Meanwhile, with her cottage still perched in the air, Liz Saunders says she scraped up $3 000 to pay a contractor for additional bracing, hoping it will help the cottage survive the approaching winter snow and blistering storms.

"My biggest fear is that it's going to fall down," she said.

Finding someone to build a foundation and lower the cottage isn't financially possible anymore, she says.

"How am I going to deal with this? How am I going to get it back down?," she asked.

"There was a budget to do it, and now it's gone. Scottie's got that money."