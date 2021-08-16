Couple jumps to safety after float plane hits canoe in Ontario lake

A couple has escaped unhurt after a float plane hit their canoe on a lake in central Ontario, police say.



Ontario Provincial Police say the pair were out canoeing on Sunday on Six Mile Lake in Muskoka at about 2:30 pm, when they had to jump to safety.



A small float plane came in to land in a bay and struck the canoe as it made contact with the water, severely damaging the boat.



Police say others nearby, including the pilot, helped the couple to safety.



The local marine unit is investigating the incident alongside Transport Canada.



Police say no charges have currently been laid.