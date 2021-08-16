Skip to Main Content
Toronto·New

Couple jumps to safety after float plane hits canoe in Ontario lake

A couple has escaped unhurt after a float plane hit their canoe on a lake in central Ontario

Police say the pair escaped unhurt

The Canadian Press ·
Ontario Provincial Police say a couple was unhurt after a small float plane struck their canoe as it came in to land, severely damaging the boat. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

A couple has escaped unhurt after a float plane hit their canoe on a lake in central Ontario, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police say the pair were out canoeing on Sunday on Six Mile Lake in Muskoka at about 2:30 pm, when they had to jump to safety.

A small float plane came in to land in a bay and struck the canoe as it made contact with the water, severely damaging the boat.

Police say others nearby, including the pilot, helped the couple to safety.

The local marine unit is investigating the incident alongside Transport Canada.

Police say no charges have currently been laid.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now