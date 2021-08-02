Summer camp in Muskoka district shuts amid COVID-19 outbreak

A summer camp in the District of Muskoka has decided to shut down after several COVID-19 cases were linked to an outbreak.

In a letter to parents this weekend, Muskoka Woods Camp says it mentioned during drop-off that an outbreak was ongoing in one cohort.

The Rosseau, Ont., camp says it found another positive case outside of the original cohort and has canceled its fifth week.

It says campers must be picked up as soon as possible and full refunds will be issued for the week.

Muskoka Woods Camp CEO John McAuley was unavailable for an interview, but he sent the CBC a statement from the camp saying "single digit cases within one cohort" were discovered on July 31, the end of the camp's fourth week.

When an additional positive case was discovered during the arrival of guests for the fifth week, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit declared an outbreak, according to the camp.

"With the health and safety of our guests and staff being our top priority, we made the decision to cancel Week 5. We continue to follow all Public Health protocols and are working closely with them on a date when we can reopen," the statement said.

Overnight camps in Ontario were allowed to open under strict protocols when the province moved into the second phase of its reopening plan in early July.

Under the final protocols laid out by the province, campers are required to stay within cohorts, self-isolate 14 days prior to arrival at camp and be screened and tested for the virus while at camp, among other things.