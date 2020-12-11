Skip to Main Content
This Toronto musician filled fridges to feed those in need this holiday season

Here and Now's CBC Sounds of the Season special program, which takes place Dec. 11, features artists Erez Zorbary, Junia-T and Ruby Waters.

CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season fundraiser for local food banks runs Dec. 1 to 31

Toronto musician Erez Zobary, a featured artist in Here and Now's Sounds of the Season programming, took part in this year's community fridge's project in the city. (Submitted by Erez Zobary)

Toronto's Erez Zobary is one of the talented artists performing on CBC Radio's Here and Now program dedicated to Sounds of the Season in support of local food banks on Dec. 11. 

The Toronto-based R&B singer is known for her soulful voice, but this year she also gave back to her city through the Toronto Fridges Community project. She spoke to Here and Now host Gill Deacon about why it was important for her to get involved.

Watch their conversation:

Toronto artist Erez Zobary lends a hand to community fridges project

Here and Now host Gill Deacon speaks to Toronto artist Erez Zobary about performing on Sounds of the Season and her involvement with the city's community fridges project. 4:02

CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season Fundraiser runs from Dec. 1 to 31. For information on how you can donate and support local food banks, head to cbc.ca/sots.

CBC Toronto's annual fundraiser Sounds of the Season runs from Dec. 1 to 31. (Alan Chan/CBC)
