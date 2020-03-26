Can you sing? Friends of Toronto-area musician who died of COVID-19 hold stay-at-home tribute
Sean Cunnington, a Milton father of 3, was among Ontario victims of COVID-19
A group of friends is putting together a special tribute for Sean Cunnington, a musician and father who was one of the first Ontarians to die of COVID-19.
Cunnington, 51, worked as a salesman but had a passion for music. He died on March 18 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital after contracting the virus somewhere in the community, according to local health officials. Cunnington had an underlying condition, a form of leukemia, which may have left him particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.
But until his sudden illness, Cunnington's friends say he was a happy, smiling and a fixture at local concerts.
Now, members of his band, the Elmwood Underground, are asking Toronto music fans to share videos of themselves singing a song of Cunnington's — Somebody Else Will.
So if you can hold a tune, you can pay tribute without leaving your home.
Watch for more on this story and how you can get involved:
Here's the band's page, where you can find the lyrics to the song and submit your video, if you want to play along.
With files from Stephanie Matteis and Jessica Cheung
