Failed Roxodus Festival auctions off music equipment, glamping gear, fire truck

A much-hyped summer music festival that folded at the last minute is now auctioning off a slew of high-end electronics, professional audio equipment and promotional items.

The star-studded Roxodus Festival imploded in July just days before it was to bring rock heroes including Aerosmith, Nickelback, Kid Rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Billy Idol to a stage in Clearview, Ont.

The event was unexpectedly cancelled when the organizing company, MF Live Inc., filed for bankruptcy.

Among the more unconventional assets now up for sale are: a fully functional fire truck, 14 new and never-used glamping tents, professional cameras, commercial kitchen equipment, and clothing and promotional items emblazoned with the yellow and black Roxodus logo.

A fully functional fire truck is one of the more unconventional items up for grabs. (Danbury Global)

More specialized equipment includes two Nottingham Analogue turntables that the liquidation company Danbury Global values at more than $50,000 new, and a Celestron HD telescope worth more than $17,000 new.

The online-only sale launched Thursday and is set to run until Tuesday.

It's billed as a "non-reserve" auction, which means that all items must be sold regardless of the price offered. The sale items can be viewed in person on Friday and Monday at 385 Dundas St. N., Cambridge, Ont.