The Rolling Stones to play near Barrie, Ont., on Canada Day weekend

The Rolling Stones have selected a single Canadian date for the upcoming leg of their North American tour: the Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont., about 130 kilometres northeast of Toronto.

June 29th concert in Oro-Medonte, Ont. is only Canadian stop on band's No Filter tour

Ronnie Wood, left to right, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during the concert of their 'No Filter' Europe Tour 2017 at U Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris in October 2017. (Michel Euler/Associated Press)

The Rolling Stones are ready to rock Canada Day weekend. 

The British band has selected a single Canadian date for the upcoming leg of their North American tour — and its not a big city. 

They'll play June 29 at the outdoor Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont., a sprawling field space about 130 kilometres northeast of Toronto.

Concert organizer Republic Live says they expect close to 70,000 fans will attend the No Filter tour stop.

Tickets go on sale Friday starting at $119.50 through Ticketmaster, while VIP packages are priced $329.50 and upwards.

Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones seen at the Le Festival d'ete de Quebec in Quebec City, Canada on July 15, 2015. (Barry Brecheisen/Invision/Associated Press)

Canada has been a frequent stop on the band's tours and often a destination for private rehearsals.

The Stones more recently played the country about four years ago as part of a Quebec City music festival.

They also launched their first major North American tour in Montreal in 1965, recorded a legendary live album at Toronto's El Mocambo in 1977, and were one of the headliners at giant festival Sarsstock in 2003.

Burl's Creek is home to a number of big concert events, including the Boots and Hearts and Big Sky country music festivals. It was also the location of the Wayhome music festival for several years. 

