Jury reviews testimony in Jacob Hoggard sex assault trial in Toronto

Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard spent Saturday reviewing more testimony as their deliberations continued for a fifth day.

The jury has told the court twice that it can't reach a unanimous verdict on "some" of the counts in the case, however, the judge has asked them to keep trying.

The jurors had asked the court on Friday evening to replay the testimony given by Hoggard and the second complainant, and are expected to continue listening to that recording Sunday.

Hoggard has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference.