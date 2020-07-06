30 workers test positive for COVID-19 at mushroom farm in Vaughan

Thirty workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at a mushroom farm in Vaughan, according to York Region Public Health.

In a public notice posted to its website on Monday, the public health agency said it is investigating this "workplace cluster" of COVID-19 at Ravine Mushroom Farm, 4101 King-Vaughan Road.

York Region Public Health has conducted risk assessments on the workers and determined that the risk of the virus being transmitted to members of the public is low.

Twenty-four of the 30 workers with the virus are said to be residents of York Region.

The public health agency said it is following up with the close contacts of those infected.

It said it has also inspected the farm, reviewed and strengthened infection prevention and control measures, implemented physical distancing of workers and reminded the workers at the farm not to report to work when sick.

York Region Public Health said it was notified of the first case at the farm on June 27.